MORGANTON, N.C. -- Three people were found dead in a home in Morganton early Friday morning by Burke County Deputies.

A young child was also found in the home, but found to be unharmed and was taken for a medical examination.

The investigating is continuing by Burke County Criminal Investigations Division and the SBI.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC