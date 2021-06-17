x
Three hurt, including student driver, after six-car crash in Newton, police say

The student driver, their twin sister, and the instructor were seriously hurt in the crash Thursday afternoon

NEWTON, N.C. — Three people in a driver's education car were seriously hurt after police say six cars were involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Newton.

According to the Newton Police Department, the crash happened around 1:47 p.m. at the intersection of West 7th Street and Northwest Boulevard. According to them, the driver of a silver Cadillac was traveling north on Northwest Boulevard when he failed to stop for a red light at the intersection, causing a chain of six total collisions. One of the cars involved belonged to Catawba County Schools Drivers Education.

Inside that car were three occupants: the student driver, their twin sister, and the instructor. The student driver faced serious injuries but has since been released from a nearby hospital. However, Newton PD said the driver and twin sister were both taken to hospitals in Winston-Salem for treatment. The instructor is in serious condition while the sister is in critical condition.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and is in stable condition, police reported. Another woman who was driving a 2007 Honda van was also injured, but treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being released. Three other drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

"This is a tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with all involved families.," said Chief Vidal Sipe in a statement.

Newton PD also said said speed and impairment on the part of the Cadillac driver appear to be contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing with charges pending.

