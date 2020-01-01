IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Iredell County on New Year's Day.

It happened near the intersection of Fern Hill Road and Perth Road. The call came in around 3:15 p.m.

Officials say multiple vehicles were involved. Three patients were transported -- two in county, and one out of county. The patient taken out of county has critical injuries.

The ages and identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. NCHP has not yet provided details on what led up to the accident.

WCNC is working to learn more information at this time.

