BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's something special about becoming a mom for the first time. It's extra special when you give birth to multiples, especially triplets.

Three moms in Western New York all welcomed triplets into the world last month. They all gave birth at Sisters Hospital, all within a couple of weeks of each other.

The babies — two girls and a boy, a set of girls, and a set of boys — were among the first babies moved into the hospital's new NICU.

Kara Zimdahl and her husband are parents to the three boys: Christian, Kevin, and Connor. The latter two are identical twins. They also have a little girl who's almost three years old.

Sarah Burow and her husband are first-time parents to Dylan and sisters Ryan and Riley.

Courtney and Sandeep Naroo welcomed triplet girls Morgan, Arya, and Reagan. They also have a three-year-old son.

It's not the first time there have been multiple multiples at the hospital, but it's definitely unusual to have three sets of triplets born right around the same time.

© 2018 WGRZ