According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, three vehicles were reportedly involved in a fatal crash in Carrabus County early Monday morning.

Officials report the accident happened around 6:57 a.m. on n Old Concord Rd & Irish Potato Rd. The three vehicles reportedly involved in the crash were a tractor-trailer, pickup truck and a passenger car.

