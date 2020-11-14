Tight race for N.C. chief justice likely headed to recount

Recounts can occur if the trailing candidate is behind by 10,000 votes or less.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The election to lead North Carolina’s judicial branch faced a likely recount after county tallies showed an extremely close race between current state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and challenger Paul Newby.

Canvassed results reported Friday from most of the counties show the Democrat Beasley and Republican Newby neck and neck after nearly 5.4 million votes cast in the race were counted. Recounts can occur if the trailing candidate is behind by 10,000 votes or less. The county results also confirmed victories for Republican Phil Berger Jr. to the Supreme Court and for two Democrats who beat state House Republicans.

