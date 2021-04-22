Tim Scott to give GOP response to President Biden's address to Congress

President Biden will speak to both chambers of Congress on April 28.

WASHINGTON, USA — South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott has been picked to give the Republican response to President Joe Biden's upcoming address to Congress.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted Thursday afternoon that Scott had been selected. "Tim Scott is not just one of the strongest leaders in the Senate," McConnell wrote. "He is one of the most inspiring and unifying leaders in our nation. I'm glad he’ll be delivering the Republican Address."

Scott said he was "honored to have the opportunity" to have this platform.

"I’m as confident as I’ve ever been in the promise and potential of America and look forward to sharing my vision for our nation with all of you," Scott said.

Scott has been in the U.S. Senate since 2013. Before that, he represented South Carolina in the U.S. House.

Biden is set to address both the U.S. House and Senate at a joint session of Congress on April 28. It's the first time Biden's addressed both chambers since he took office in January.

While not a State of the Union address, first-term presidents typically speak to Congress in the first few months in place of the State of the Union, which begins in January of their second year in office.

Biden is expected to make the case for the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package he unveiled earlier this month, which the House is aiming to pass by July 4.