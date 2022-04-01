This Plaza Midwood coffee shop will be home to a robotic coffee delivery pilot program

Officials said there will be five robots capable of delivering coffee within a one-mile radius of the coffee shop.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major pilot project is coming to Charlotte with robotic delivery services.

The Canadian company Tiny Mile is testing robotic coffee delivery in Plaza Midwood. The project is a two-month testing program with Undercurrent Coffee on Commonwealth Avenue.

Officials said there will be five robots capable of delivering coffee within a one-mile radius of the coffee shop. The robots are controlled by a remote. Tiny Mile says the robots each have 360-degree camera views and sensors for safety.

The company says Charlotte is the ideal spot for its pilot program.

"Charlotte's entrepreneurial and forward-thinking small business owners, like Undercurrent Coffee, inspire us daily in our aim to make environmentally and economically sustainable delivery a reality," Omar Elawi, business development manager for Tiny Mile, said.

