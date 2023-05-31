Toddler found dead in backyard pool, Caldwell County deputies say

The investigation remains ongoing.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation has been launched after the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said a toddler was found dead in a pool over the weekend.

Deputies were called to a home along Woodmont Court in Lenoir around 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, May 28. When they arrived, they found the 3-year-old boy in the water.

The sheriff's office has not filed charges as of publication and is still investigating the circumstances tied to the incident. The cause of death has yet to be determined as well. Deputies further await examination reports from the Medical Examiner.

WCNC Charlotte will provide updates on this story once they are made available to us.

