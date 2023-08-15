Tornado confirmed in Avery County during overnight storms

The tornado produced 105 mph winds around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Severe weather just after midnight Tuesday produced a tornado in northern Avery County, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.

An EF1 tornado with speeds up to 105 mph moved through the county from 12:56 a.m. to 1:02 a.m., according to the NWS. The tornado began near Dark Ridge Road just east of the North Carolina-Tennessee state line and tracked northeast to the Flat Springs community.

Tree damage was reported along Dark Ridge, Joe Parlier, Beech Mountain, Buckeye, and Buckeye Lake Roads, according to the NWS.

Severe weather moved through Avery County and the surrounding areas Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The storms produced heavy winds and rainfall.

