Town of Davidson implements co-responder program to help get people in emergency crises the right resources

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The town of Davidson’s Police Department is addressing mental health and substance abuse by implementing a co-responder program. It is a hybrid model where police and a designated clinician would collaborate when responding to certain emergency calls.

Police Chief Kimber Davidson said this program is all about getting people in crisis the correct and immediate resources they need, at the time they need it most.

"We want our officers to be proactive, we want them to be critical thinkers," Davidson said. "We want them to come in and evaluate the situation and they might not be the best person to handle that particular situation so this gives us another tool in our toolbox."

Chief Davidson said about 20% of their calls are related to mental health or behavioral problems.

"The other day we had a call of someone acting a little bit irrationally at the public library," Davidson said. "The police officers arrived at the scene and realized that a police presence was not appropriate to deal with this particular situation."

That is when a co-responder is called. They work together with police and assist with 911 calls when there is a mental health, behavioral crisis or addiction involved.

“She responded to the scene on a personal level and gave him the information that he needs,” Davidson said. “He is homeless, he has some mental health and drug addiction issues.”

This is a mobile community-based service. Co-responders are licensed clinical social workers, which Chief Davidson said provides more targeted response and intervention services.

“It allows this person to come in with a different set of toolsets to address the person in crisis,” Davidson said. “Just the mere presence of someone in uniform sometimes can make it somewhat a little more difficult for someone to interact with a police officer. There is a fear of police in some communities, and we need to be aware and sensitive to that.”

The co-responder can also serve as a liaison between an individual and a provider. The American Rescue Plan Act provided $252,380 phased in over a three-year period to fund the program. After three years, and an evaluation by town leaders and law enforcement, Chief Davidson said if it is continued the town would absorb the full costs.

According to the town's program presentation that's an estimated $164,400 in fiscal year 2026-27.

The program is getting positive feedback and is an effort some community members say they can get behind.

“I think this is a good idea," Janet Nixon, Davidson resident, said. "I think because you have individuals who are trained in that specific field… it can only help the parties involved."

Shelley Arguelles is the mother of an adult son with autism and wants to see more programs like this implemented across the country.

“I completely understand mental health issues," Arguelles said. "Sometimes when you call the police, who you think is the right person, but they do not know how to handle those situations... If they can bring that specialty, it will help minimize the impact and risk.”

Co-responders would also do follow-ups with individuals which can be done with or without police officers to provide them with ongoing support and services. This will also help minimize future 911 calls from those individuals.

