New crosswalk alerts installed in Davidson to help keep pedestrians safe

Davidson Police have reported three deadly pedestrian crashes along Main Street since 2011.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In an attempt to help save lives the Town of Davidson is taking action and making changes to its popular crosswalks throughout downtown to make drivers more aware.

Since 2011, Davidson police have investigated three pedestrian deaths along downtown Main Street. The most recent deadly accident happened in June last year when a 64-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing the street.

Soon after, town leaders began work to create a Pedestrian Safety Task Force.

“When accidents like that happen my first thought is where is all my friends, my own kids who live up the street, all my friends live right around here so any of those women could have been anyone I was close to," Davidson resident Shelley Rigger said.

As part of Davidson's Vision Zero Initiative, new signage has now been added to the downtown intersections of Main Street and Griffith Street, Main Street and Concord Road, and Main Street and Chairman Blake Lane/South Street.

The LED message boards read "No Right on Red" when a pedestrian walk signal has been activated.

“I think it’s really good that the town is making an effort to try and calm things down and get the driver's attention," Rigger said.

If there are no pedestrians, cars can safely turn.

The town also modified its signal timing so drivers turning left don't get a turn signal when pedestrians are crossing.

Police are reminding pedestrians to always use the crosswalks and stay alert when crossing. Drivers are also encouraged to avoid distractions.

Davidson officials say that based on traffic modeling, the changes should have minimal impact on the flow of cars through these intersections.