Townhome fire in Cornelius, North Carolina

Three fire departments were sent to Camberly Road for a townhome fire on Monday night.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A house fire in a Cornelius townhome community is under investigation, officials say.

Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue, Huntersville Fire Department and Davidson Fire Department responded to a fire at a townhome near the intersection of Camberly Road and Dunmore Drive in Cornelius around 10 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported by firefighters.

When the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue first arrived, there was light smoke coming from the building. Soon after, firefighters saw fire on the side roof of the townhome. No one was found in the home.

The Huntersville Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire while the Davidson Fire Department checked the neighboring homes to make sure the fire didn't spread. The fire was brought under control a short time later.

The Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue reported the Cornelius Police Department and Huntersville Police also assisted during the townhome fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshals Office.

