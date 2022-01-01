Entertaining subscription boxes your family should try

If your child's holiday toys are already piled up in a corner, forgotten, here are a few ideas for books and projects delivered in the mail to entertain and educate.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you're a parent, you probably bought your kids toys for Christmas. But it's been about a week, and chances are those toys are now piled in a corner.

So how do parents keep their kids from getting bored with their toys so quickly?

Consumer-savvy parents say the answer is toy subscriptions.

After scouring the internet, many parents raved about KiwiCo.

Every month, Kiwi-Co delivers hands-on projects and activities that kids can build and then play with, sparking a child's curiosity and creativity.

The company's nine product-line cover themes in STEM, art, imaginative play, and much more.

If you're looking for therapeutic toys, you should try Sensory Theraplay Box.

Boxes are curated for children with autism and sensory needs in mind, but are suitable for all children.

Each month, your child will get a new box of sensory items created with love by an occupational therapist.

If your kids prefer books, they can try OwlCrate and OwlCrate Jr.

Every box comes with a brand new book, an exclusive letter from the author, and other extra goodies.

It's a way for kids eight and up to put down their phones and get lost in a book.

Will these subscription boxes stop parents from going to the store and buying the latest toys?

Probably not. But they're great alternatives.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: