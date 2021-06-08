x
Track Olympian, Quanera Hayes, to be honored at Livingstone College's Forty under 40

The Livingstone alumna will be honored Thursday Night.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Olympian, S.C. native, and Livingstone College alumna, Quanera Hayes, will be honored Thursday night at Livingstone College’s “Forty Under 40” program.

Hayes is a 2015 graduate and is the only alumna to reach the Olympic 400-meter heat final.

The Forty under 40 program highlights young, successful alumni under the age of 40, who have made significant contributions in their careers, community, the nation, or the world.

In August, Hayes placed 7th with a final time of 50.88 in her first Women's 400m finals at the Tokyo Olympics Most recently, she won her first Diamond League title on Sept. 9 in Zurich, Switzerland.

