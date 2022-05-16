1 person dead after crash in northwest Charlotte involving tractor-trailer, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway following a deadly crash in northwest Charlotte from Monday, May 16.
According to Medic, the crash happened along Rozzelles Ferry Road and Lawton Road, involving a tractor-trailer and a car. One person was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic confirmed.
WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.
Traffic was still impacted in the area as of 10:45 p.m. Monday night.
No other updates have been provided. WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow up and provide information as it becomes available.
