x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Traffic delays expected due to heavy police presence in northwest Charlotte, officers say

Police are asking people to avoid the area and seek alternate routes at this time.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an incident in northwest Charlotte Wednesday morning. 

A WCNC photographer said he saw SWAT driving away from the scene. We are reaching out to officials to get more information. 

Officers said traffic delays are expected due to heavy police presence in the area near Toddville Road and Freedom Drive around 7:15 a.m. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, just download the free app.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and seek alternate routes at this time.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene to learn more about what's happening.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out