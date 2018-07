ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters responded to a train car fire in Rowan County Monday afternoon.

Salisbury Fire responded to a call in the 300 block of East 11th Street in Salisbury. Upon arrival, firefighters at the scene found railroad ties burning in one of the cars, according to Salisbury Fire.

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt in the fire. Salisbury Fire tweeted videos from the scene.

Video from the scene. pic.twitter.com/6NTV7po1Sd — Salisbury NC Fire (@SalisburyNCFire) July 2, 2018

Crews quickly knockdown the fire. pic.twitter.com/wvqA6AK3MW — Salisbury NC Fire (@SalisburyNCFire) July 2, 2018

