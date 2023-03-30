According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, numerous rail cars from a BNSF Railway train derailed on the western edge of Raymond at around 1 a.m.

RAYMOND, Minnesota — Residents in western Raymond, Minnesota were evacuated early Thursday morning after a train derailed and several rail cars started on fire.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, numerous rail cars from a BNSF Railway train derailed on the western edge of Raymond at around 1 a.m. Officials say "several" of the cars carrying a form of ethanol and "a corn syrup liquid" started on fire.

Residents within a half-mile of the derailment were asked to leave their homes and no travel into Raymond is being advised as crews continue their efforts to contain the fire. Law enforcement officers and other EMS assisted with the evacuations, according to the release.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is saying Highway 23 is closed in from Kandiyohi County Road 1 to Chippewa County Road 2. Traffic is being detoured by local flaggers.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

