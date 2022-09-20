Tips for planting a new tree on your property

Charlotte is known for its tree canopy, but a new tree can be tricky to care for.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Those who are staring at their big, open yard, wondering what they can plant in it may have an option now.

Recently, Concord homeowners were able to adopt hundreds of free trees, and TreesCharlotte is giving away 600 trees on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The tree species ranged from evergreen to flowering to canopy builders. Many of the trees were from North Carolina growers and were either native species or have been naturalized.

City of Charlotte Arborist Laurie Reid says tree planting season is an exciting time of year for Charlotte area residents. The best time of year to plant trees is late September through March.

Reid explains how old trees age out, and now is a great time to remove them and plant new ones. And adding a tree in areas with a lack of trees will benefit the community.

"Trees do so many wonderful things for us," City Arborist of Charlotte Laurie Reid said. "Everyone knows trees give us oxygen and reduce the carbon in the air. But, they give us shade and help reduce the electric bills in our house and businesses. They help with health. They've been shown to reduce crime rate in different parts of the United States."

The first one to two years of planting a tree is vital for its survival. Here are the top seven requirements of planting a tree in your yard.

Dig a hole twice the pot size Straighten out the roots Keep the trunk flare at ground level Water the tree, make sure the soil is moist Add mulch 3 inches away from tree trunk & keep flat Water during warm and dry spells this winter No need to prune while planting

Be sure to take notes during the training as you pick up a free tree. Experts will be available to help you with the specific tree species and what's appropriate for your yard.

Reid says it's important for residents to protect and plant trees on their private property to help keep Charlotte's tree canopy strong.