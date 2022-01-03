Burlington mom says her baby got sick after eating recalled baby formula

Several baby formula brands were recalled after several babies got sick and even died. A Burlington mom wants to know if that's why her daughter is sick.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Another round of baby formula recalls came Tuesday.

The company Abbott pulled another of their Similac powers after another baby got sick and died.

WFMY News 2's Grace Holland met a Burlington mom trying to figure out whether the formula made her daughter sick.

"At this point, we just want answers," Amanda Warren said.

Warren's four-month-old daughter, Addilyn has been fighting an unknown stomach bug for weeks.

It started with congestion around February 10. Addilyn also had a diaper rash so her pediatrician gave them an ointment to treat it.

Warren said she started a new can of formula on Feb 13. A few days later, her daughter started having really bad diarrhea.

"Her daycare had to call me and they said that every time they changed her diaper she had been uncontrollably crying and had a severe diaper rash," Warren said.

Warren took Addilyn back to the doctor who told her that the baby's formula, Similac Pro Sensitive, is among those recalled due to bacterial contamination.

"It was definitely scary and I was disappointed that that's how I found out," Warren said.

Three popular baby formulas made by Abbott were recalled last month. Initially, four babies were hospitalized--one with Salmonella and three others with Cronobacter Sakazakii.

"(Cronobacter) causes meningitis or sepsis. That's a very serious bacterial infection In infants, most commonly under the age of two months," Dr. Caroline Brown said.

Dr. Brown works with Novant Health Twin City Pediatrics.

"These are infections that would need to be treated immediately. These are usually infections that are treated in the hospital," Dr. Brown said.

Two babies have died since the recall.

"The most recent patient was reported to have consumed Abbott Nutrition’s Similac PM 60/40 product with the lot code 27032K800 prior to Cronobacter Sakazakii infection," the FDA's update reads.

Addilyn's doctor tested her for the bacteria but the results were inconclusive. Her daughter is still having diarrhea and a diaper rash even on a new formula.

"Maybe it is related, maybe it isn't related," Warren said. "But it's definitely overwhelming and scary trying to balance work, life and trying to take time off. My husband's had to take time off and that adds additional stress too."

The 37-year-old first-time mom planned to breastfeed but developed post-partum Preeclampsia. She takes blood pressure medication that keeps her from producing milk.

"It's not always a choice to have formula. It's a choice to make sure that your baby is taken care of and fed," Warren said.

She's hoping another visit to the doctor will lead to a diagnosis and Addilyn will feel better soon.

Pediatricians said the symptoms of these bacterial infections will be obvious and include vomiting, constant crying and a fecer.