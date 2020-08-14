'Nothing short of a miracle from God' Family shares update on Trooper hurt in I-485 accident

After 42 days, Trooper Arturo Lopez-Alcedo is being released from the hospital and transferred to a rehab center in Atlanta.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends of the North Carolina Highway Trooper who was seriously injured after being struck by a car while investigating a crash say Arturo Lopez-Alcedo is strong enough for rehab.

An update on a GoFundMe page set up in his honor was shared Thursday. "He is doing incredible and this is nothing short of a miracle from God," it reads.

The update said Trooper Lopez is walking, talking, writing and completely breathing on his own. He's been working on building his strength through occupational and physical therapy, according to family and friends.

On July 4, Trooper Lopez was investigating an accident on I-485 that killed a family of four and another driver. The Highway Patrol said a driver struck the trooper's car, which pushed into him.

After 42 days in the hospital, Lopez is set to be released Friday morning and will be transferred to The Shepard's Center in Atlanta for rehabilitation.

The family is asking for prayers as the road ahead is challenging. "There are still many unknowns including the amount of time he will need for a full recovery," the update reads.

In an earlier update, the family was excited to share that Lopez was showing positive signs in his recovery including playing thumb wars with his wife.