Troopers investigating Nov. 12 crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash in Union County on Nov. 12.

Troopers said the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 when a 2017 Hyundai Veloster veered off the road, entering a ditch while traveling along Highway 215 near Echo Valley Road. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, troopers said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries, troopers confirmed. Officials saidThey were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.