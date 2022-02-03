Ice rink, snow tubing slope coming to Truist Field in winter 2022

“Since launching Light the Knights during the winter of 2020, Truist Field has been a special place to celebrate the holidays in Uptown," Dan Rajkowski said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays may only just be behind us, but the Charlotte Knights are already making plans to ramp up celebrations this fall.

This year, the Knights will once again host the popular Light the Knights event at Truist Field -- but the festivities won't stop there. In addition to Light the Knights, Truist Field will be home to a regulation-size ice rink and six-lane snow tubing slope.

On the rink, the Knights are planning to host public skating for fans, hockey players, and figure skaters alike.

The seasonal event will also feature live entertainment, on-field concessions, gift vendors, and appearances from Santa.

“Since launching Light the Knights during the winter of 2020, Truist Field has been a special place to celebrate the holidays in Uptown,” Charlotte Knights Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski said in a statement. “As our ballpark continues to become a destination to visit each winter, we are very pleased to add many great enhancements to increase the overall experience. We hope to attract people of all ages as our yearly festival continues to grow.”