CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Earlier this year, roughly 90 doctors announced they’d be suing to leave Atrium Health. Bound by contracts and lawsuits, those doctors were unable to tell patients where they were going, leaving many in the dark.

That is, until now.

Mecklenburg Medical Group has announced they will end their contract with Atrium Health August 31 and start seeing patients under their new name, Tryon Medical Partners, starting September 5.

To help patients with the transition, Tryon Medical Partners has set up a call center called Tryon Patient Connect. NBC Charlotte was given access to the call center Monday and phones were ringing nonstop.

“We already have over 11,000 that have already signed up,” said Dr. Dale Owen, CEO of Tryon Medical Partners.

Those patients are signing up to follow this group of primary care and internal medicine doctors as they leave Atrium Health.

Dr. Owen says it all started when Atrium tried splitting up the group. The group then decided to split from Atrium.

“We’re a very proud group that started in 1938 and to keep 90 physicians together like this is a big feat in and of itself,” he says.

Staying together and taking control of how they care for their patients is mainly why the group says they’re going independent. Dr. Owens said they’re the first group of its kind in the country to do so.

“We’ll be in control of how we see the patients, how long we spend with the patients. As an independent physician, we can refer to either hospital system or inpatient or outpatient, whoever we choose to,” he said.

Dr. Owen said patients can use the call center at 704-495-6334 to “set-up appointments, learn more about what we’re doing, where our locations are, when the physicians are going to be practicing at each location and how we’re going to be running schedules and so forth.”

Tryon Medical Partners’ eight medical oﬃces will open in stages between September 5 and the end of the year. In the early weeks of the practice, doctors will see patients in two shifts at two ofﬁces, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The ﬁrst oﬃces to be opened will be in Steele Creek and Pineville, then soon followed by the Matthews and Huntersville locations, according to a press release.

Office locations will include:

SouthPark - One SouthPark Center, 6060 Piedmont Row Drive South

Ballantyne - 16817 Marvin Road

Uptown - Charlotte Plaza

Waverly (Providence Road/I-485 area) - 11030 Golf Links Drive

Huntersville - Gilead Medical Center 2, 9615 Kincey Avenue

Steele Creek - 13557 Steelecroft Parkway

Matthews - 1450 Matthews Township Parkway

Pineville - 10344 Park Road

NBC Charlotte reached out to Atrium in regards to the split. They returned the email with the following statement:

During this transition, we – Atrium Health and the physicians who will form Tryon Medical Partners – have focused on our joint interest of ensuring that our patients continue to receive the best care possible. We have been communicating with our patients about this and are in the process of sending letters to provide information they need to help make decisions about their medical care following this transition. Atrium Health and Tryon Medical Partners both have the same goal of providing patients with the best medical care possible and working together for the benefit of our patients and communities. Atrium Health has recruited new physicians, is committed to meeting all of our patients’ healthcare needs and looks forward to caring for patients in all of our current locations.

Those interested in Tryon Medical Partners can click here for more information.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC