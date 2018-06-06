CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a North Carolina man from bringing a loaded handgun on board a plane at a Charlotte Douglas International Airport checkpoint.

The incident occurred this morning at Checkpoint B. The man was stopped by TSA officers with a loaded Kimber .380 CDP Micro handgun, authorities report.

TSA Transportation Security Officer Dashnelle Anderson-Quick detected the firearm as the man’s carry-on bag passed along the conveyor belt in the checkpoint X-ray machine. Anderson-Quick immediately contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which responded to the checkpoint.

The passenger was questioned and cited on a local charge of carrying a weapon on airport property.

To date, TSA officers have detected 29 firearms at CLT checkpoints this year. TSA found 68 firearms at CLT last year.

