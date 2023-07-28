Catawba County middle school students being tested after tuberculosis case reported

The case was reported at Arndt Middle School near Hickory.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — School and public health officials are monitoring students and staff at a middle school after a tuberculosis case was reported on the campus.

The case was reported by Catawba County Public Health on Thursday. Officials say the person with the case was present at Arndt Middle School near Hickory. It is not clear whether it was a student or staff member that contracted the disease.

Health officials say everyone at the school has been made aware of the exposure and a small number of people are likely to be significantly exposed.

A person with tuberculosis can spread it through the air to those around them, according to health officials. The disease is not immediately life-threatening, officials said.

Catawba County health officials say they will reach out to anyone who may be possibly exposed to the disease.

“While a communicable disease investigation can be alarming for people who are involved, we want everyone to know that communicable disease investigation is a regular activity for Catawba County Public Health staff. The current investigation is a classic example of TB exposure investigation and is an important step in helping prevent the spread of TB in our community,” Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said.