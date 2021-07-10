Tunnel to Towers announces mortgage pay-off for fallen officer's family

Sergeant Chris Ward with the Watauga County Sheriff's Office was killed after responding to a welfare check in Boone back in April.

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Watauga County sergeant killed in the line of duty will have their mortgage paid off by a nonprofit group formed in the wake of 9/11.

Sergeant Chris Ward with the Watauga County Sheriff's Office was killed after responding to a welfare check in Boone back in April. He is survived by his wife Candice and two daughters, Molly and Katie.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Thursday it will pay off the family's mortgage, as well as those of 49 other fallen first responders and Gold Star families in 18 states.

The group relies on donations to make a difference for these families. The foundation says it promised to deliver 200 homes this year in honor of its 20th anniversary. By the end of the year, the organization says it will have delivered 450 homes across programs during 2021.

