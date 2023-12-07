Flight data shows the plane descended about 5,000 feet in a minute over Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured on a flight that experienced turbulence Wednesday afternoon while en route to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

According to airport officials, passengers and crew members were injured when Allegiant Air flight 227 from Asheville, N.C., hit some turbulence on its way to Florida.

The plane was carrying 179 passengers and six crew members, according to an Allegiant statement.

"Airport paramedics met the plane to assess two passengers and two flight attendants for injuries. They were transported to the hospital for further evaluation," it reads. The company added that the plane landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power.

Data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware shows the plane appeared to suddenly lose altitude roughly 15 minutes before landing. The plane was at an altitude of about 18,000 feet before dropping to about 13,000 feet in a minute.

Passenger Lisa Spriggs told 10 Tampa Bay the plane hit a small amount of turbulence while on the descent, which caused an attendant to fall to the floor — and then the plane hit a major patch.

"Literally, she flew up in the air — like 'Matrix' is the only way I can think to describe it — was there for maybe half a second and then landed straight down," Spriggs said. She recalled the attendant and another worker broke their ankles.

Another passenger came out of the plane's lavatory with a cut above her eye, Spriggs said.

"Thank goodness there was medical personnel on our flight...they were just administrating whatever help they could do," Spriggs said.

"...I'm just thankful to be on the ground. It was terrifying. You hear of it happening, but you don't expect it to be that bad."