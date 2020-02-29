CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire crews worked to put out a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte.

Fire responded to the call just before 4 a.m. Saturday to 2100 block of Yager Creek Drive at Coffey Creek apartments.

Officials said a firefighter and a resident were injured in the massive fire. The resident was taken to the hospital with what medic described as life-threatening injuries.

Multiple fire stations responded to the fire that quickly grew a two-alarm fire.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

All residents of the apartment complex were displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them.

No further information has been released at this time.

