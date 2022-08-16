Burke County arrests are federal warrants, authorities say

The Wake County Sheriff's Office says the men were arrested on federal detainers not related to the shooting death of Deputy Ned Byrd.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation led to the arrest of two people in Burke County Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals assisted with taking two people into custody along Interstate 40 in Burke County. The U.S. Marshals could not comment on what the investigation pertains to.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said these arrests are unrelated to the shooting death of Deputy Ned Byrd, despite reports circulating that say otherwise.

“These individuals have been arrested on federal detainers unrelated to the Byrd homicide. There was no chase as has been previously reported,” Rick Brown, Wake County Chief Legal Advisor, said in a statement.

Byrd was found dead after being shot on Thursday, Aug. 11 on Battle Bridge Road in rural Wake County, North Carolina.

Investigators say Byrd may have been checking on someone doing suspicious activity, according to WRAL. Byrd did not alert anyone over the radio that he was stepping out of his vehicle or after he had been shot.

Deputies believe Byrd was shot about two hours before he was found. The search for the shooter continues, according to Wake County officials.

"We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for this homicide,” Brown said.

On Monday, the North Carolina Sheriff's Association announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information relating to the arrest of the person or persons connected to Byrd's death.