GASTONIA, NC -- Two men are facing first-degree murder charges after a robbery that turned deadly in Gastonia Saturday night.

One was shot and another injured at the Zulu Express on E. Ozark Avenue in Gastonia just minutes after a clerk was shot at the Gray Franklin Express off E. Franklin Blvd.

Police do believe both incidents are related, two victims were transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police have arrested 21-year-old Alonte Marqasian Cousar and 27-year-old Andre Lavern Issac in connection to both shootings.

Cousar is facing two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree murder.

The health status of the two victims who were injured in the shooting is currently unknown.

