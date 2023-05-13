Two more arrests made in connection to street takeovers, CMPD says

Jesus Garcia and Jakori Wise are the latest suspects CMPD announced have been arrested in connection to street takeovers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two more people were arrested in connection to street takeovers in Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Jakori Wise, 26, turned himself in for his involvement in vehicle stunts along Eat Seventh Street on April 15, officers said. Police said Wise ran a red light, hitting a person's vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Wise is charged with felony flee and elude, as well as hit and run, according to CMPD.

Officers also charged Jesus Garcia, 22, after he was seen doing stunts and driving recklessly in southwest Charlotte.

Garcia fled after an attempted traffic stop and was later located and arrested, police said. His vehicle, a black Infiniti G37, was also seized.

Garcia is charged with felony flee and elude, as well as reckless driving, police said.

Garcia and Wise are the latest suspects CMPD announced have been arrested in connection to street takeovers.

On Tuesday, CMPD said Devyn Anderson is facing several felony charges for his involvement in a takeover at the intersection of Yorkmont and Tyvola Road over earlier this month.

Officials said he was doing donuts and burnouts and then sped off when police arrived.

As of Friday, CMPD said they've made 18 arrests, issued 85 citations, and towed 45 vehicles in its efforts to crack down on street takeovers.

