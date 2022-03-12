Two children dead, one adult injured after overnight house fire in Salisbury, officials say

Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire, including two children who were found dead by firefighters, according to officials.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two kids are dead and an adult is in the hospital after a fire ripped through a home in Salisbury overnight Saturday, according to officials.

The Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan County Emergency Services responded to a call about a house fire around 12:30 a.m. along South Church Street, not far from West McCubbins Street. Flames and smoke were showing from the home when firefighters arrived.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire, including two children who were found dead by firefighters, according to officials.

An adult was taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center with serious burns and was later airlifted to Baptist Medical Center, officials said.

One firefighter was treated on scene and eventually taken to an area hospital as a precaution, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Salisbury Fire Marshal’s office and Salisbury Police are investigating.

