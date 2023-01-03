Two children injured in crash Rock Hill crash, driver arrested for DUI

When police arrived at the crash scene, they say Adrian Boyd was holding a toddler and had a strong odor of alcohol.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One man is in custody after police say he was under the influence of alcohol during a crash that left two children injured.

Rock Hill police responded to a crash on Ogden Road on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, around 1:25 p.m. involving a Toyota SUV and a Chevrolet sedan.

When police arrived, they found Adrian Boyd, 39, in front of the Toyota holding a toddler. The toddler was unresponsive and being treated by EMS, according to police. A 10-year-old female child was trapped in the Chevrolet.

Officers said that they could smell an odor of alcohol from Boyd's breath and noted his speech was slurred. He told police he had consumed one beer.

Police determined that Boyd was traveling south on Ogden Road in the Toyota when he drifted to the wrong side of the road and struck the Chevrolet head-on. The collision caused Boyd's car to overturn. It was determined Boyd and the toddler were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered a broken leg and arm. The child in the Chevrolet suffered a broken leg and abdominal injuries.

The toddler in Boyd's car suffered abdominal and back injuries.