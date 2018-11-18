MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A Cornelius woman was charged with the fatal stabbing of a Mount Holly man earlier this month.

On November 11, authorities responded to a stabbing on Louise Avenue in Mount Holly. The victim, 30-year-old Geovanni Lorenzo, was rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Mount Holly Police Department

On Sunday, detectives arrested Kayla Ciara Rankin, 23, of Cornelius in connection with his death. Rankin was charged with first-degree murder and taken to the Gaston County Jail without bond.

On Monday, 24-year-old Breonia Monique McLean of Stanley was also charged with first-degree murder and taken to the Gaston County Jail without bond.

Police are searching for a third suspect in connection to the murder. According to police, first-degree murder warrants were obtained on 26-year-old Raymond M. Murphy.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Mount Holly Police at 704-827-4343 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

