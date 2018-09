CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people are dead according to CMPD after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in west Charlotte.

The accident occurred on South Tryon and Billy Graham Parkway, authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Three others were transported to CMC with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

Traffic Accident with entrapment; S Tryon St @ Billy Graham Pwy; multiple patients; seek alternate route — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 2, 2018

Stay with WCNC.COM for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC