CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people are dead after a crash in west Charlotte Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle crash on South Tryon Street and Billy Graham Parkway.

Medic said "multiple others" were hurt in the crash

Officials have not released the identities of the two people killed in the crash.

