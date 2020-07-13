Two people have died and a child was injured after a Cheraw shooting

Police said the child suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, but is expected to recover.

CHERAW, S.C. — The Cheraw Police Department is investigating after a shooting that killed two adults and injured a 6-month-old child.

Police said around 4 a.m. Sunday, they responded to a shooting in the Dizzy Gillespie Apartment Complex in Cheraw.

Once they arrived, they quickly found a man who had been shot in the front passenger seat of a vehicle sitting in the roadway. Officers then realized there were two other victims inside a nearby apartment — a woman and a 6-month old child.

The woman and the child were taken to Mcleod Health Cheraw for emergency medical attention for gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chesterfield County Coroner's Office. Later at the hospital, the woman was pronounced dead due.

The 6-month-old has been transferred to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia. Police said the child suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, but is expected to recover.

The Cheraw Police Department has made multiple arrests in connection to the case and is expected to release more information on the investigation at a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday at the Cheraw Police Department.

In a post on Facebook, Chief of Police W. Keith Thomas said the department is aware that two guns were removed from the scene after the shooting.

"I want that person to know that we have you on video removing these guns from the scene and it would be in your best interest to contact us immediately and turn over these weapons," Chief Thomas said in the post. "If not we will be seeking Arrest Warrants for you Monday Morning."

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brad Redfearn at the Cheraw Police Department at 843-537-7868.