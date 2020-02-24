CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department officials say two people were displaced after an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Hovis Road in the northwest Charlotte area. Smoke was showing from the first floor of the apartment building when firefighters first arrived to the scene.

An adult and child were displaced due to the fire, though the exact extent of the damages is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD arrived to the scene around 3:30 to assist Charlotte Fire.

At this time, no additional information on the fire has been released.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Missing Matthews baby found dead after mom charged in Charlotte robbery

Memorial for Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims to be held Monday at Staples Center

Ryan Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crash

Solidifying front-runner status, Bernie Sanders wins Nevada Democratic caucuses