According to the Lincoln County Communications, a plane has crashed near the Lincoln County Airport early Tuesday morning.

According to the FAA, two people were onboard after a Piper PA-32 aircraft crashed in a field. NBC Charlotte has learned both of those on board the plane were killed.

Officials report the call came in at around 5:39 a.m. stating a plane had crashed 714 Jack Dellinger Dr in Lincolnton.

The FAA is investigating the crash and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

