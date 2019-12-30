GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Gaston County that killed two women early Sunday morning.

Troopers said the car went off the road and into trees along Charles Raper Jonas Highway near Morris Acres Drive in Stanley.

Two people were killed in the crash -- a 26-year-old and a 28-year-old.

Officials have not released any information at this time on what caused the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time. It's unclear if their families have been notified.

No other information has been released at this time. Stick with WCNC for the latest.

