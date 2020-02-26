CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is significant damage from arsons at two different Charlotte businesses -- the incidents happened just days apart.

WCNC Charlotte previously reported on a major fire that happened late Sunday night at a shopping area on E. Independence Boulevard. The fire, which was ruled an arson, damaged several businesses there.

Now, WCNC Charlotte has learned about another business fire that was intentionally set just two days earlier. It happened at a used car dealership on Mount Holly Road.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says there’s no indication the two fires are connected at this point, but it’s still too early in the investigation to say for sure.

In both cases, Charlotte businesses were targeted.

Just days after firefighters battled the blaze on Mount Holly Road, insurance agents were out evaluating the damage on Tuesday. The fire started around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators say someone used an ignitable liquid to accelerate the fire inside.

The property owner said the damaged building was the office he leases to a used car dealership. Now, the charred remains totaling $50,000, according to the police report. Then two days later, there was another major business fire, also ruled an arson.

RELATED: Southeast Charlotte strip mall fire was intentionally set, officials say

Stephanie Arias, the owner of Arias Studio, was salvaging what she could after the fire tore through a shopping area around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Arias says she recently moved her makeup studio and beauty salon to the location on East Independence Boulevard.

“I'm still trying to process what happened,” Arias previously told WCNC Charlotte. “It's just been really hard, because I've put in a lot of effort, a lot of tears.”

Investigators say the arson damaged or destroyed three businesses, including an Avis/Budget Car rental service.

In all, the fire caused $100,000 in damage, according to the police report. Arias says he had yet to get the proper insurance for her business.

“I haven't recovered all my investment yet, and I have to dig in somehow to get back on my feet. It's just overwhelming for me,” Arias said.

The owner of the property on Mount Holly Road says she does have insurance for the fire damage. However, those impacted in both fires are now asking the same question.

“Who could have done something like this, and I even wonder why?” Arias asked.

No arrests have been made in either arson. Police say the cases are being actively investigated.

