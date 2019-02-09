LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two people have died and another two are being treated for injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County Deputy Coroners responded to the collision just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 1. Officials say the incident happened at 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 521 South and Rebound Road in Lancaster.

Two of the people involved were pronounced deceased at the scene. Two others, both passengers, were flown to Atrium Health in Charlotte, officials say.

As both of the individuals who died are under 18, their identities have not been released at this time.

Officials have not released any other information regarding the accident.

