2 people killed, teen seriously injured after head-on crash in Taylorsville, NCSHP says

A crash involving three cars killed two people and injured two others on Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a fatal crash in Taylorsville late Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on NC-16 near Mount Olive Church Road in Alexander County.

After investigating the crash, it was determined that a 2002 Cadillac Escalade traveling south on NC-16 crossed over the lane and crashed head-on into a 1991 Mazda Miata that was traveling north.

The Escalade spun out of control and was then hit by a 2023 Hyundai Tuscon that was traveling north on NC-16.

The driver of the Escalade, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lance Mayberry of North Wilkesboro, died from his injuries after being trapped in his car. A teen passenger in the Escalade was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Miata driver, 29-year-old Justin Ryan Combs from Wilkesboro, also died at the scene from his injuries.



Daniel Eugene Walker, the 68-year-old driver of the Tuscon, was taken to Wilkes Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

At this point in the investigation, impairment does not seem to be a factor in the crash and no charges will be filed.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts