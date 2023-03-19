Two people die in northeast Charlotte shooting

The shooting happened on The Plaza, according to CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, two people were pronounced dead on Sunday on The Plaza near Eastway Drive.

Medic responded to the scene and announced two people were dead from a shooting around 10 p.m. CMPD put out an alert about the homicide shortly after.

No further information is available at this time. More details will be given when they are released.

