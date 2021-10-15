x
Two people found dead inside Rock Hill home

Police responded to the home Thursday afternoon to perform a welfare check on the residences.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people found dead inside a Rock Hill home Thursday.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Rock Hill Police Department were asked to perform a welfare check at a home in the 1500 block of The Crossing, which is located near Northwestern High School. Outside the home, officers found mail and packages that had not been picked up.

When a knock on the door went unanswered, the Rock Hill Fire Department responded to make entry to the home.

Inside the home, first responders found two adults deceased. The two people, who were not publicly identified, appeared to have been inside the home for "a couple of weeks" before they were discovered, according to a statement released Thursday evening by the police department.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Forensic Services Unit, and York County Coroner are investigating.

