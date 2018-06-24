CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people were transported to CMC-Main after being shot at a party in the 7700 block of England Street in southwest Charlotte.

Police responded to a 911 call concerning a shooting and found one of the victims in his car a short distance from the scene. He was transported to CMC-Main with life-threatening injuries.

A second victim was pulled over by a Trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on I-77 near Clanton Road. Inside was a female victim who had also been shot, she was transported to CMC-Main with non-life threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that a party was being held in the warehouse of a business located in the 7700 block of England Street.

Several males were in the parking lot and began shooting into the crowd and both victims were struck.

No arrests have been made at this time according to CMPD.

This is still an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS (8477). The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

