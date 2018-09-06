CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police were investigating two shootings Friday night in east Charlotte.

One incident occurred in 900 block of Eastway Drive. Authorities said the victim was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

There was no word on who pulled the trigger or what led up the shooting.

Another shooting happened in the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive. In this case, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a driver shot another driver who was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were working to determine if the suspect and victim knew each other.

