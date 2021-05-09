Two-story attic fire doused by firefighters overnight

The Charlotte Fire Department reported the fire around 3:50 a.m on Pebblestone Drive near Village Lake Drive and East Independence Boulevard, deeming it accidental.

The apartment was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, according to CFD. Investigators determined the flame originated in the attic above the bathroom of a condo. CFD investigators estimated a $25,000 loss from the fire.